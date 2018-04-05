Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Fuel Marriage Rumors As He’s Seen Wearing Band On Date Night

More than two years after their reunion, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth sparked new speculation that they secretly got married when he wore an apparent wedding band on their April 4 date night.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth live a pretty low-key and private life, but when they stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles on April 4, they couldn’t avoid the cameras. The lovebirds kept it casual for their date night, and were photographed heading to the car after their meals. Liam did nothing to hide his left hand, and the silver band on his finger was in full sight as he strolled beside the singer. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the actor wearing this bling — he’s been sporting it for months — but every time fans get a glimpse, there’s new buzz about whether or not these two are actually married. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS.

Although family members have denied a secret wedding between Miley and Liam many times, the pair have yet to comment on the status of their relationship themselves. The latest report was that they tied the knot during their New Year’s trip to Australia, although, since Miley’s family wasn’t Down Under for the vacation, it seems highly unlikely. Miley and Liam aren’t shy about showing off their love on social media (to an extent), but it’s very rare for them to talk about the specifics of their relationship in interviews, so it looks like we’re going to just have to keep guessing until something’s actually confirmed!

Last month, Miley and Liam shocked us all when they walked the red carpet together at TWO Oscars parties — it was only their second official event as a couple since they got back together at the end of 2015! The pair met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and got engaged in 2012. However, just over a year later, they ended the relationship. After two years apart and a lot of soul-searching, fans learned they eventually found their way back together when they were photographed in Australia at the beginning of 2016. Love wins!