Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics Of A ‘Sleepy’ Baby Stormi During Walk With ‘Mommy & Daddy’

Cuteness overload! Kylie Jenner shared new photos of a very sleepy Stormi Webster on April 5, and they are to die for. Check them out here!

It feels like just yesterday Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her baby girl Stormi Webster. Now, over a month later, Stormi is getting so big! Kylie shared new photos of the adorable baby to her Instagram story while on a walk with her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25. In one photo, Stormi is pictured looking up at her parents, and in the other she can barely keep her eyes open. We can’t get over her sweet face, and perfect chubby cheeks. It seems like Kylie and Travis have found new ways to get their newborn to sleep!

As we previously told you, the new parents have gone to great lengths to get their baby to settle down. “Kylie and Travis have been busting their behinds caring for their beautiful daughter, and believe it or not, they’ve lost a ton of sleep as well. Stormi is super energetic and getting her down is a bit challenging sometimes,” a source close to the lip kit mogul shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis has been a huge help. His swaddling game is on point! Kylie has been wearing Stormi’s swaddles around her shoulders and waist more often so that her scent can be transferred to it, and that has helped Stormi become extra calm once Travis wraps her in them,” the source continued.

It’s clear the combination of the swaddles and walks in the park have really helped Stormi get proper rest! Who knew they’d be such great parents?! We love them together, and we can’t wait to see more pictures of Stormi as she continues to grow. Take a look at the photos above to take in all of her cuteness!