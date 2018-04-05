Kim Kardashian: Why She’s ‘Laughing All The Way To The Bank’ Over Photoshop Claims

Kim Kardashian is ignoring all the haters amid accusations that she photoshopped a pic of herself in Calvin Klein underwear! A source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HL she’s ‘not bothered at all’!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is so confident about her body, she couldn’t care less about all the haters claiming she photoshopped a recent of herself in black Calvin Klein underwear. A friend of Kim’s EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about Kim’s stoic reaction to photoshopping accusations. “Kim isn’t bothered at all,” our source said. “It’s clear to her that people just want to tear her down any way they can. But her body confidence is rock solid right now. She knows exactly what she looks like naked, and she’s proud of all the hard work she’s put into her body. At this point, people could say anything about her and she will remain unbothered.”

When it comes down to it, all the controversy means that more people will see the picture of her in Calvin Klein underwear. “And on the plus side, this whole controversy actually helps her as a CK model,” our source went on to say. “It means more eyes on her picture and ultimately, that means more money in Kim’s pocket. She’s laughing about this, all the way to the bank.”

While the accusations surrounding this latest photo seem a little far-fetched, Kim received some backlash for another picture that was definitely altered. Kim was slammed for posting a pic of herself for the March For Our Lives event that squashed a car in the background. In fact, so many called her out in the comments, they had to be disabled. One person asked, “What happened with the car in the back?” Meanwhile, another fan flat-out said, “This is obviously edited.” We’ll keep you posted on any new developments regarding any more pictures Kim may have photoshopped.