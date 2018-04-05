Kim Kardashian Once Again Accused Of Photoshop Fail: Do You Think Her New Pic Looks Distorted?

Another day, another photoshop accusation against Kim Kardashian! Check out the new photo of Kim in her Calvin Kleins and judge for yourself: Did she alter the image?

Kim Kardashian is being accused of photoshopping yet another Instagram photo! The mom of three uploaded a behind-the-scenes look at her 2017 Calvin Klein shoot, and some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that it looked to be a bit distorted in one area. Kim wore black Calvin Klein underwear and a matching bra in the mirror selfie, and commenters wrote that the door behind her right leg looked a little crooked. Honestly, this seems like a bit of a reach. Photoshop or not, though, Kim looked incredible in the photo, which put her perky cleavage and thin waist on display.

Last month, Kim was majorly called out on social media after she posted a paparazzi photo of herself which featured a car that was completely smushed in the back. However, she addressed the photoshop speculation head-on and explained that she simply took the picture from a fan page that had mirrored the image, which accounted for the distorted car. There’s no way Kim can possibly respond to every accusation like this, so don’t expect her to fire back with an explanation this time — either way, there’s clearly always going to be talk!

The BTS Calvin Klein photo came from a shoot Kim did with all of her sisters for the brand in 2017. The girls posed together in sexy group photos for the rare, joint spread, and we’re crossing our fingers that there’s more to come from this collab!

For now, though, Kim already has a lot on her plate: She just welcomed her third child, Chicago West, in January, and she’s been hard at work on her KKW beauty empire ever since. Who has time for photoshop rumors!?