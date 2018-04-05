Khloe Kardashian Binging On ‘RHONY’ As She Waits To Give Birth: It’s ‘Nesting At Its Finest’

With Khloe Kardashian’s due date right around the corner, she’s spending the final days of her pregnancy watching The Real Housewives of NYC. See her hilarious tweet here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is just like us! She loves Bravo TV. The KUWTK star admitted to watching RHONY in a tweet that read, “The perfect time for New York Housewives to come back on. Nesting at its finest.” So funny, right? It’s clear her final trimester is for binging, and we don’t blame her. After all, she’s going to be very busy once her baby girl arrives. Interestingly, RHONY isn’t the only series she’s been watching. “Billions is a f*cking incredible show!!!! Addicting for sure! Tristan and I have been binge watching and it just gets better and better!!!! Thank you Showtime,” Khloe Tweeted on April 2.

It’s only a matter of time before Khloe, who relocated to Cleveland to be with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, will give birth! And word has it, her mom Kris Jenner will join her in Ohio for the baby’s arrival. “Malika [Haqq] is set to be with Khloe all along the way as will grandma Kris [Jenner] and some of Tristan’s family too. Kim [Kardashian], and Kourtney [Kardashian], and the rest of Khloe’s siblings are also invited to the hospital and may make the trip to Ohio as well,” a source close to the mother-to-be shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. We can’t wait for Khloe to welcome her baby, and we know she will be a fantastic mom.

The perfect time for New York Housewives to come back on 🙏🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽 Nesting at its finest — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 5, 2018

However, as her family expands, Khloe is looking to make some significant changes in her life. The Revenge Body star is reportedly thinking about quitting KUWTK to focus on raising her child according to In Touch Magazine. “Khloe has reached the point where she’s ready to put family first. The show is a full-time job that involves being filmed from the first thing in the morning until late at night. After 10 years, she’s ready for a change,” the magazine reported. While we can understand her decision, we’re certainly not ready to say goodbye to Koko!