Kendall Jenner Purposefully Covers Her Lips In Paris After Rumors She’s Had Plastic Surgery

Kendall Jenner strategically covers her lips in these new photos after rumors swirl that she had plastic surgery to obtain a bigger pout! What’re you hiding, girl?!

Kendall Jenner, 22, continues to keep fans guessing about her new plump pout! The model, who is currently in Paris, was spotted out on April 5, where she purposefully covered her lips, blocking any chance at a sweet glimpse of her face. Kenny strategically pulled her forest green Adidas sweatshirt over her lips, with her camouflage Louis Vuitton pocketbook also in the way of her face. Her coverup comes at the same time rumors are spreading that she underwent plastic surgery or injections for plumper lips. Check out the photos below!

This isn’t the first time Kendall’s been at the center of lip injection rumors. Back in late 2016, rumors swirled that Kenny had gotten her lips enhanced after a photo of her and sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, surfaced, where her lips appeared larger than usual. When the hype around her pout reached an all-time high, Kylie was actually the one to set the record straight.

After Kylie took to Facebook Live [in 2016], where she did Kendall’s makeup for her million followers, fans questioned if Kendall had gotten her lips done. However, Kylie was just testing her products on Kendall, which made her lips appear bigger, she said on Snapchat. In one of the snaps, Kylie zoomed in on Kendall’s face and explained, “You guys Kendall let me over line her lip today with lipliner and everyone thinks she got lip injections.” Kylie then apologized to Kendall, who was laughing in the background of the snap.

While her famous family is known for their appearances — Kim, 37 and her signature booty, Khloe, 33 and her amazing curves, Kourtney, 38, and her petite physique and Kylie and her famed lips — Kendall has always been the one sister known for her au naturale look. And, that’s why fans have been going nuts about her seemingly bigger lips as of late. Although Kendall hasn’t fessed up to the lip rumors, one of her sisters has.

Despite fending off questions about her lips at first and claiming all she did was over-line her lips, Kylie finally gave in on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2015. And, he’s been open about her lips ever since.

“This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing.’ It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me,” she explained in an interview with Complex in October 2016. This encounter led Kylie to get lip fillers at the age of 16. Kylie added that her lip size “has been an insecurity of mine all my life.”

“I wasn’t even 17 yet,” the beauty mogul told Complex on lying about the injections. “What if I came out and said, ‘Oh, yeah, I got my lips done?’ What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they’re going to think I’m crazy. I didn’t want to be a bad influence.”

