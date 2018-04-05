Justin Bieber’s Next Album May Be Faith Based: He Feels It’s ‘His Calling’ To Record Religious Music

We’re hearing that the next step in Justin Bieber’s career could center around his faith! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

As Justin Bieber has gotten older, he’s slowly done away with his hard-partying ways and embraced his Christianity. Almost weekly, the “What Do You Mean?” singer is spied heading to church with pals, and even with Selena Gomez, 25, when they’re on good terms. So it should surprise no one that, for his next project, he’s considering incorporating his faith! “Justin would like to do a faith-based film and also make an album that is fully focused on his love of God and something that would steer towards gospel,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The source went on to add that, for Justin this isn’t a phase. He has come to believe it’s what he’s meant to do. “He wants to work with Kirk Franklin (a prominent gospel singer) and have an album all about religion and focus most of his attention in his faith for his next career move. It is very important to him, it’s as if it was a calling.” If accurate, this would be a pretty drastic turn in Justin’s career. However, we’re betting his fans would come along!

On Easter Sunday, the pop star took to Instagram to decry all the colorful parties that mark the holiday for most Americans. “Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny. It’s a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death! Believe this happened and it changes everything! I am set free from bondage and shame I am a child of the most high god and he loves me exactly where I am. How I am. For who I am.”

However, not long after, he shared a photo of himself sporting bunny ears with the caption: “Remember when i said easter isnt about bunnies… well i lied.” So, although Justin clearly takes his faith pretty seriously, it looks like he can still laugh at himself!