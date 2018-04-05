‘Luscious’ Johnny Valiant Dead: Luke Gallows & More WWE Stars Mourn The Wrestling Legend

Rest in peace, Johnny Valiant. The WWE superstar was killed after being hit by a truck in Pennsylvania on April 4, and the wrestling community is in mourning over the tragic news.

‘Luscious’ Johnny Valiant (real name Thomas Sullivan) is tragically dead at the age of 71 after he was hit by a truck on a busy road in Ross Township, Pennsylvania on April 4, according to local outlet WPXI. “The driver of the truck stayed here on the scene,” Detective Brian Kohlhelpp confirmed. “There’s no indication that this was anything other than a terrible accident at this point, but we’re still investigating.” Johnny was taken to the hospital after the crash, which was where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Johnny Valiant was a big-name wrestler in the 70s, and stayed prominent in the 80s as a manager for other popular tag teams, as well as Hulk Hogan. He was inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

“WWe is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71,” the wrestling organization tweeted, after news broke of Johnny’s sad death. Several fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to mourn the loss of this legend. “RIP Luscious Johnny Valiant,” Luke Gallows wrote. “Always kind to me and very helpful early in my career.” Brian Heffron added, “Saddened to learn o the death of “Luscious” Johnny Valiant. He was so talented, so witty and vastly under rated. Rest in Peace Johnny.”

Another former WWE star, Sean Walton, who wrestled under the name X-Pac, also tweeted. “Johnny Valiant’s #WWEHOF acceptance speech is one of the best ever,” he recalled. “#RIPJohnnyV.” See some fan reaction here, as well:

@TheJimCornette Just read the new of Johnny Valiant's passing. Sad news indeed. Another Wrestling Legend taken from us. Piece by piece it's disappearing and one by one the stars I grew up watching are gone through various reasons. Life is great. But it sucks in this department. — James Ferguson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LucioFulciFan) April 5, 2018

Condolences go out to the family and friends of Luscious Johnny Valiant, who passed away yesterday. RIP. — paul skivers (@PaulSkivers) April 5, 2018

After his wrestling career ended, Johnny went on to become an actor and comedian. He has appeared on Law & Order and The Sopranos.