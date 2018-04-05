‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Recap: Ron Fights With Everyone & Snooki Threatens To Leave

In the first two hours of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’, Ron manages to push his roommates buttons. Meanwhile, Snooki wants to go home.



Jerzday, baby! Jersey Shore Family Vacation starts out with a quick recap of where everyone is. Both Snooki and JWoww are married with kids (and goldfish), Pauly D is a father and a resident DJ in Las Vegas, Ron‘s engaged with a baby on the way, and Vinny no longer lives at home but still has his mom do his laundry. Deena is also married but still reeling from the death of her father, while The Situation is facing prison time and back together with his college sweetheart, Lauren. Before they head to Miami, Jenni, Nicole and Deena drive to Seaside Heights to visit their old boss, Danny, in the Shore Store! It’s there that they explain the obvious missing piece: Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. According to Deena, there were many attempts to get her to join the reunion but she just wasn’t into it.

Before the reunion in Miami actually happens, we learn that absolutely everyone is very concerned about Mike (aka The Situation). Even worse? Right before he’s set to fly down with Vinny his lawyer calls to tell him it’s a no-go. Instead we watch as Jenni, Deena and Nicole all arrive at their ridiculously oversized Miami mansion. Soon after Ron and Pauly join them, and of course Pauly can’t get over how good the girls look. Things immediately get tense when Ron mentions Sammi, and Deena tells everyone she doesn’t want anyone talking bad about her friend. Awkward.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Pauly D brings a surprise into the house: a sex doll that’s supposed to be Sammi. Not only does it look like her, but it’s wearing a shirt that says “I’m in a really good place right now” and even plays sound bites of Sammi from the OG Jersey Shore. It’s hilarious — but Deena doesn’t think so! How do they cure this awkwardness? By going out, getting wasted and fist pumping the night away. Duh. How does the night end? With drunk Snooki falling face down in the street. Because again, duh.

When they return to their Miami mansion there’s no power. That means there’s six drunk people stumbling around in the dark, breaking things and peeing in the pool. Totally normal!

Mike Arrives & More Drama Ensues

As expected, the dark causes even more trouble. Ron and Deena get into it yet again, and this time Deena calls him out for not showing up when her dad died. According to Deena he didn’t so much as text let alone call or attend the funeral, while everyone else made sure to contact her. “That f–king killed me,” Deena tells Ron, who starts to cry. Ron’s argument is that he couldn’t show up to the funeral and deal with his ex, Sammi. It was right after they had broken up, he was depressed, and he believes the group always chose Sammi over him. Through tears Ron finally apologizes, and Deena accepts. Hopefully that’s the last blow out between them.

On the second day the very hungover group gets together for brunch. While they are there Nicole hears a song that reminds her of her kids and immediately starts to cry. That sets off Jenni, and now everyone is very sad because they all have families they left behind for the show. Jenni says it’s the first time she’s been away from her kids for this long, so she has to “turn off” the mom guilt she’s feeling being away with her friends.

After brunch the girls and Ron head over to the Clevelander, a day club, while Pauly and Vinny pick up Mike at the airport. They bring Mike to the club, despite the fact he’s been sober for over two years, and he receives a very warm welcome. “The family is whole again,” Mike says as Jenni, Deena and everyone else hugs him tight. On top of that they realize they now have a designated driver!

That night at dinner everyone toast to Mike, including Ron who has had a pretty rocky relationship with him in the past. Ron makes it clear that he’s still hesitant to bond with Mike, but for now the two are cool. After dinner the gang goes back to the house to drink wine by the pool, but the night takes a turn when Nicole realizes she’s lost her wedding rings. Absolutely everyone pitches in to help her look for them, but once she realizes they are nowhere to be found she calls her dad and tells him she wants to come home. Oh, no!