Jennifer Lopez Is Releasing A Makeup Line With Inglot Cosmetics — Get Her Glow Starting at $8.50

Yaaas, finally, we can get that J-Lo glow! Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Inglot Cosmetics and is releasing 70 products later this month!

Inglot Cosmetics has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez, 48, on a limited-edition makeup line with 70 PRODUCTS! The line has it all! Eyeshadows, blushes, bronzers, lipsticks, lip gloss, mascara, powders — anything and everything you can imagine, with prices starting at just $8.50 and ranging to $49. “It is something I have been wanting to do for a very long time,” Jennifer shared with our sister site WWD. “A makeup line seemed like a natural progression since people are always asking about the products I use and how I get the glow to my skin.” Jennifer has been the face of L’Oreal since 2010, but these are the first makeup products she’s had a hand in designing and developing.

“I really wanted to make it representative of what I would like, what I would use, from the color but also the quality,” Jennifer said. “The price point was very important to me, which is why I chose to partner with Inglot. We can create great quality products that are affordable.” She also worked with the brand to make how-to videos and tutorials to show consumers how best to use these products. “People don’t realize how [to] use products sometimes, and how you apply them is the most important,” Jennifer continued. “All products are different so we’re going to try to show you how to use everything and how the collection is designed. I am a mom, I have a lot going on so sometimes it’s really about getting things done quickly and still looking awesome.”

Inglot was founded in Poland in 1983. Jennifer’s products will be available at select Macy’s stores and at Inglot stores globally (there are 755!). The full collection will be available on April 26! We can’t wait to see all of the products that Jennifer has created with this mega makeup brand! Jennifer is famous for her amazing fragrances, and now, we can’t wait to get her stunning beauty looks with these products!