Jennifer Aniston ‘Crushed’ Over Brad Pitt GF Rumors: She Was Hoping To Rekindle Their Romance

Brad Pitt’s rumored romance with MIT professor Neri Oxman is bad news for Jennifer Aniston. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she’s ‘crushed’ by the reports!

Brad Pitt, 54, may have finally moved on from Angelina Jolie, 42. The Oscar-winning actor has been reportedly spending a lot of time with renowned architect Neri Oxman, and word has it Jennifer Aniston, 49, is NOT happy about it. “Jen is crushed after hearing the rumors that Brad has been talking to a beautiful, Angelina Jolie lookalike, MIT professor. Jen had her hopes up of a possible reconciliation with Brad since she and her ex started talking again. When they both became recently single, Jen thought the timing couldn’t be better, and she might have her fairytale, happy ending with Brad after all. Jen never stopped loving him,” a source close to Jen tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Jennifer and Brad started speaking following her separation from her husband Justin Theroux, 46. A source explained to Star magazine that Jen and Brad “have been secretly getting together for late-night hookups, and it’s all because of George [Clooney].” So, you can understand why she’s so taken aback by the news! And TBH, so are we. We were SO here for a Brad and Jennifer reunion. Even Brad’s mom Jane Pitt was hoping the two would rekindle things. “Brad’s mom Jane has always had a soft spot for Jennifer, even after their divorce they kept in touch for years,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Aww!

However, before we lose hope completely, Page Six claims things between Brad and Neri are strictly friendly. “This is best described as a professional friendship,” a source told the outlet. Phew! There’s hope after all. Nevertheless, we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing Brad and Jen together again. But most importantly, we want them to be happy.