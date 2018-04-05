Jaime King’s 4-Year-Old Son James Struck By Glass After Her Car Was Viciously Attacked

The window of Jaime King’s car was completely smashed in after a scary act of vandalism. Even worse, her toddler was inside the vehicle & was hit by shards of glass!

Jaime King, 38, was the victim of a terrifying act of vandalism when a man allegedly climbed on top of her parked car, jumped on its rear windshield, and smashed her front window in. While Jaime was not actually in the vehicle at the time of the attack on April 4, her oldest child, 4-year-old son James Knight Newman, WAS, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Little James was inside the vandalized car along with his mom’s female friend, and while neither are seriously injured, James did get struck by shards of glass as the window was smashed in.

“[James] was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child,” a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department states. “In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm.” The suspect has been identified as Paul Francis Floyd, 47, of Los Angeles, and Jaime’s car isn’t the only vehicle he allegedly attacked.

Beverly Hills Police Department actually received several calls of vehicle vandalism — including “kicking and jumping on the vehicles” — before they arrived within minutes and detained Paul. Paul has since been arrested for felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery, and two counts of felony vandalism. He’s being held on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

Jaime and her husband Kyle Newman are also the proud parents of 2-year-old son Leo, who happens to also be Taylor Swift‘s godson.