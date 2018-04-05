‘Gotham’s Ben McKenzie: Jerome Is ‘So Magnetic’ That We Had To ‘Take Him Further’

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Ben McKenzie about ‘Gotham’s biggest villain right now — Jerome Valeska. Plus, how does Ben really feel about the portrayal of villains on the show?

Cameron Monaghan’s Jerome Valeska is being showcased once again on Gotham. The character made his first appearance in season one and became an instant fan favorite. Jerome is ready to take over Gotham for good and will assemble his own “Legion of Horribles” in the season 4 episodes ahead. This is all going to be incredible TV to watch. Cameron chews up every single scene as the Joker-like character.

Ahead of the April 5 episode, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ben McKenzie, a.k.a. Jim Gordon, about working with Cameron as both an actor and director, painting villains in a “sympathetic” light, and Jim and Harvey’s relationship. Gotham isn’t like other superhero shows, and Ben elaborates on why he loves that about the show. Check out our interview below and stay tuned for more!

Can you talk about working with Cameron and how that has grown both being an actor and director?

Ben McKenzie: Well, he came into the beginning of season one as kind of a almost one-off and a precursor to a Joker but not exactly The Joker. But he was so magnetic, and it just felt like we had to take him further, and now we are in the full end of the season where his story and his plans are to take over Gotham or destroy everything while trying. It was really fun to work with him as an actor because I know what he can do, but as a director, with not only him, what I really want to do is give them room and a lot more feedback than what they are used to getting. I think a lot of journeyman directors have a lot of other things going on and trying to get up to speed and don’t want to piss anyone off. I know that I will not piss them off. I know what traps not to get into and how to talk to them, so that was really fun working with Cameron.

Jerome is insane but we keep seeing his backstory and see things as somewhat sympathetic. Do you think seeing villains in that light is a good thing?

Ben McKenzie: I think the more interesting exploration is to push it as sympathetic as possible and see how people react to it. That old saying, “Hurt people hurt people.” He is a good example of that. He was tortured by his uncle brutally, but he has chose to handle that by pushing the pain on everyone else. Does that make what he is doing right? But you can certainly understand him better and that is one of the things I really like with the show. Unapologetically with a superhero show or genre, the heroes are heroic and the bad guys are very bad. It’s two dimensional but here we will get our heroes dirty. Jim is no exception. And with our villains, we are going to see how they got that way. I mean look at Robin [Lord Taylor] as The Penguin. He is a lacky and the guy who holds the umbrella, but when you see him get beat down and beat down again, again, and again… What an interesting thing to possibly root for the villain.

Will Jerome be the main villain moving forward?

Ben McKenzie: Why choose? [Laughs] He is definitely or someone very much like him is definitely one of the villains, but there are other villains that will be around!

How do you feel about Jim and Harvey’s relationship right now, and where it will go in the future?

Ben McKenzie: I really like where it is now because, as an actor, it is much more complicated than what it used to be. Harvey knows what Jim has done, so there is a brotherhood. They know each other’s baggage and the demons and skeletons in their closets. They are now peers instead of Jim being this moral authority. It doesn’t mean Jim doesn’t keep striving, but he and Harvey have a understanding.