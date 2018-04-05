50 Beauty & Fashion Must-Haves To Grab Before Coachella

It’s officially Festival Season! With Coachella just a few days away, we’re bringing you the best in fashion and beauty, so you know exactly what to pack!

Headed to the desert for a weekend full of fun and music? You’ll need some essentials like sunscreen, a hat, a backpack, sunglasses and some fun additions like holographic highlighters and colored mascaras! It’s all about expressing yourself at these music festivals, so don’t be afraid to dress in colorful outfits and take risks with your hair and makeup! Always wanted pink hair? With the new Hush Prism Spray, you can try it for a day, and then wash it out in the shower. The Flower Beauty Galactic Glow Palette by Drew Barrymore will ensure you’re shining bright all day and night.

Make sure you stay safe from the sun by slathering yourself in sunscreen, like the new Antioxidant formula from Hawaiian Tropic. You can grab essentials like a fun straw hat and designer sunglasses for less by shopping at Marshalls — you never know what you’ll find there! A bathing suit is always a good idea, and I’m obsessed with this hot pink Lucette Bikini by OYE Swimwear. When showing skin, make sure your body is bronzed and glowing — you can apply the James Read Gradual Tan Coconut Water Tan Mist Body for a gorgeous glow!

From shimmer mists, to towels, to jumpsuits and metallic lipstick, I’ve done the shopping for you! Check out the gallery attached to see over 50 amazing festival finds. You’ll get tons of beauty and style inspo you can share with your friends! Have a fun and safe time and enjoy the music!