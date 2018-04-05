Trump better watch out. His secret ex-employee, Dr. Evil, is running for president and he’s got the only man more hated than the prez — Mark Zuckerberg — as his running mate. Watch!

Surprise! Dr. Evil secretly made the transition to politics and has been working for the Trump administration this whole time! Mike Myers reprised his iconic Austin Powers character on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to announce that he was the latest person to get ousted from the White House. But don’t worry; he’s already got an (evil) plan, and Americans should get prepared to make a difficult choice very soon. He’s running against Donald Trump for president in 2020 — and he has a running mate in mind.

“Well, I’m going to be spending some more time being evil to my family, and, of course, promoting my tell-all book: Fire and Fury and Also Evil: And More Fire and Also Magma Too,” Dr. Evil told Jimmy Fallon of his plans post-White House. “I’d also like to announce my candidacy for president,” he said, lifting up a hat that reads “Make the World Evil Again”. “Plus, I found the most evil running mate, the only man who’s more hated right now than Donald Trump — Mark Zuckerberg. Hey America, get ready to be poked!” Damn!

Jimmy was just as shocked as everyone else to learn that Dr. Evil joined the ever-growing club of politicians and advisors getting kicked out of the White House by President Trump. In the hilarious sketch, he expressed his shock that he was actually speaking to one of the most infamous super villains of all time. So, what exactly was he doing the past year+ in the White House?

“Well, naturally, I was going to be the Secretary of Evil. But Steve Bannon got that job,” he deadpanned. “I was more of an ‘ideas guy,’ really. The wall — that was all me. But I wanted it to be a moat full of spiky blowfish. And I didn’t want the Mexicans to pay for it; I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it,” referring to the actor who plays Trump on Saturday Night Live. Slick!

It wasn’t just the border wall; Dr. Evil took credit for Trump’s proposed “Space Force” (Trump literally wants the US army to go into space), and “all the most evil plots.” But not deporting Dreamers. “Even I have my limits. I’m evil but I’m not a monster,” he said. So, what did he think about his fellow Trump administration colleagues?

“Well, I got along swimmingly with Ben Carson,” He said. “We were both evil doctors who didn’t know why we were there. And you remember when he spent $30,000 of taxpayers’ money on an office chair? Yeah, I thought that was pretty evil. He could have just gone to Wayfair.”

As for Donald Trump Jr. “That guy’s creepy af. He looks like he’s missing a facial feature, you just don’t know which one.” And Jared Kushner? “That bitch be gone!” Is it bad that we kind of want to see him campaigning?