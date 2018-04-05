Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Alleged Stormy Daniels Affair: Did He Know About $130K Hush Money?

Donald Trump just commented on the Stormy Daniels’ affair allegations publicly! Did he admit to knowing about the hush money?

Donald Trump, 71, is claiming he had absolutely no clue that his own attorney Michael Cohen, 51, allegedly paid former adult film star Stormy Daniels, 39, $130,000 for her silence in 2006. When asked about his knowledge of the hush money to Stormy, Trump told reporters, “No.” And then when he was asked why Michael Cohen made the payment, Trump replied, “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.” Trump also revealed he didn’t know where the money came from, and he dodged a question that asked if he set up a fund for Cohen to take money out of.

This is the first time Trump has publicly responded to the alleged affair with Stormy. Recently, Seth Rogen, 35, went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that the former porn star had admitted to the alleged affair while she was on the set of Knocked Up. “At the time, when you asked a porn star who they’d been sleeping with and they said Donald Trump, it was the least surprising thing they could have said,” the actor said. “She had mentioned it, actually. She did mention it. Again, at the time, it wasn’t that surprising. And then, as his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did. So, it didn’t occur to be that it would come out or that anyone would care about it, but when it did, I was like, ‘Oh, Stormy told us that!'”

On Mar. 26, Stormy amended her lawsuit against the president. Stormy’s lawyer claims that Trump’s lawyer allegedly defamed her by insinuating that she lied about the alleged affair between her and Trump in 2006. We’ll keep you posted if Trump speaks out more on his alleged affair.