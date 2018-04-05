Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse & All Your Disney Channel Faves Had A Reunion & The Photo Is Epic

Be still, our Disney Channel hearts. There was a major reunion at Hayley Kiyoko’s album release party on April 4, and you’re going to flip out when you see the pic of Demi Lovato, Alyson Stoner, Cole Sprouse and more all hanging out!

Former Disney Channel darlings Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Debby Ryan, and Alyson Stoner all reunited at a party for Hayley Kiyoko‘s new album Expectations, and we are living. “Disney Channel Reunion!!” Demi wrote on her Instagram Story, and Matthew shared a pic on his feed as well. So good!

We probably don’t need to remind you that Demi and Alyson starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock together, and Matthew also had a role on Demi’s show So Random!. Cole and Debby, of course, appeared on the Suite Life of Zack and Cody spinoff The Suite Life on Deck, and last but not least, Hayley — though not pictured — was one of the leads in the DCOM Lemonade Mouth.

Fans are freaking out over the sighting. “This just killed me. Half of my childhood has reunited,” one wrote on Instagram. “DEMI AND DEBBY I’M SCREAMONGGGGGG MY LOVES,” another wrote. We feel you!

Check out the posts from the party at No Vacancy in Los Angeles and try not to suffer from FOMO:

Anyone else dead over the nostalgia here?