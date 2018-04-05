Conor McGregor Surrenders To Police After Violently Smashing Bus Window In NYC

Conor McGregor has turned himself into police in New York after going on a rampage and throwing heavy metal objects at a bus full of UFC athletes. We’ve got the details.

Hours after attacking a bus filled with UFC athletes who just finished their media day in Brooklyn, fighter Conor McGregor, turned himself in to police. The 29-year-old showed up at Barclays Center on April 5 and went on a rampage, as he was seen on video throwing a metal dolly which smashed through the bus’ window, injuring several fighters. At approximately 10:23pm EST, the Irish brawler turned himself in to police at the 78th Precinct station house in Brooklyn and “will be charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment,” law enforcement sources told the New York Daily News.

McGregor brought along a gang of 20-30 men along for the attack, which is believed to be in retaliation for UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov, allegedly getting into a scuffle with Conor’s training parter and close friend Artem Lobov earlier in the week Lobov had been scheduled to fight at UFC 223 this Saturday against Alex Caceres, but has since been pulled from the card as he allegedly participated in the bus attack alongside McGregor. Nurmagomedov was aboard the bus and later told MMA.com that “I am laughing inside,” and told McGregor to name the place and time if he really wanted a real brawl.

“They stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting on buses and started to attack the buses with trash cans, dollies,” UFC head honcho Dana White said in an interview after the attack. “This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company,” he added.

White said that lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa — who is scheduled to fight at UFC 223 — had been taken to the hospital to be treated for wounds to his head and face caused by broken glass from McGregor’s attack. Another fighter Ray Borg was hit in the eye with the sharp stuff but didn’t need hospitalization. A third fighter from the ticket who was on the bus Rose Namajuanas — who is fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women’s strawweight belt at 223 — was so shaken by Conor’s attack that she chose to walk back to her hotel rather than stay on the bus according to White.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since Nov. of 2016, but said earlier that this year that he “100 percent” planned to return to the octagon in 2018. Now with White and many other fighters in the league furious with his actions, that may not go off as he hoped. His last fight was a much hyped Aug. 27, 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather where McGregor lost in a 10th round TKO, but still raked in millions of dollars.