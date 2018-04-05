Chrissy Teigen, Anna Kendrick & More Celebs Freak As 5.3 Earthquake Hits LA: ‘I’m Gonna Be Dizzy’

A 5.3 earthquake struck offshore of Los Angeles on April 5 and plenty of celebs felt the shaking. We’ve got freaked out reactions from Chrissy Teigen, Anna Kendrick and more.

A solid 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Los Angeles during lunchtime on April 5 and it was felt throughout the Southern California area. While the epicenter was off the Channel Islands, onshore there was plenty of shaking through Hollywood and stars took to social media to express their concern. Queen of Twitter Chrissy Teigen, 31, was literally one of the first people on the social media site to tweet about it, writing “Earthquake?” as the shaking was still going on. We know because we were feeling it too in our LA bureau. The model got back to LA just in time to feel it as she had been living in quake-free NYC for the past few months as hubby John Legend was in rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar: Live!

Actress Anna Kendrick, 32, felt it as well, as it was one of those long, rolling back and forth type of quakes as opposed to quick, sharper jolts. “Ah, the old ‘seasick’ style earthquake. I’m gonna be dizzy the rest of the day,” she joked on Twitter. Lana Del Rey, 32, pointed out that she felt it as well, simply tweeting “Earthquake.” Porn star Jenna Jameson, 43, chimed in with “Just had a little # earthquake here in LA.” LaToya Jackson, 61, was freaked out, tweeting “OMG just felt an # earthquake in # LA always frightening!”

Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless and his pets felt it and he noted how his two Maltese pups were pretty confused by what had happened. “Ernestine and Hazel just made it through their first LA earthquake. Building shook, pictures fell. But we’re OK. Ernestine, however, is shook up and missing her hometown of New York City more than ever,” he tweeted. Animals are really affected by quakes. We hope Chrissy Teigen’s beloved bulldogs made it through okay!