10 Of Hollywood’s Hottest Hunks Who Had Major Glo Ups: Zac Efron, Chris Pratt & More

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just us? These Hollywood hunks have had some insane glo ups over the years, we can hardly believe it! See the before and after pics, here.

It’s no secret that hunks like Zac Efron, 30, Chris Pratt, 38, and Calvin Harris, 34, are seriously sexy! But did you know they all went through an awkward phase in lives just a few years ago!? Frankly, they just weren’t as dreamy looking as they are today. We have visual proof that yes, celebs have awkward phases just like us and we can’t get over the pics! Before rapper Drake, 31, was singing about his bed and his mama, he was starring in hit show Degrassi as wheelchair-bound Jimmy Brooks. The photos of him as a youngster are TOO precious! Though throwback Drake is cute, we’re so thankful puberty had his back! The same goes for Zac Efron. Though his character Troy was pretty cute in High School Musical, getting rid of that bowl cut and growing a beard was the best thing he’s ever done for himself!

We also have to talk about Chris Pratt. His current body isn’t a revenge body, following his split with wife Anna Faris, either. Chris has been working on his physique for a few years now — even before his starring roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World in 2015. He’s come a long way from his character Andy in Parks and Rec. Chris has slimmed down a ton and has some pretty great abs! We can’t wait to see him in Fallen Kingdom this summer!

We barely recognize Calvin Harris’ throwback pics! He looks like someone we used to date in high school who played drums in a band or something! The trimmed hair and groomed beard is doing him wonders, we must say! Have you seen Jonah Hill, 34, lately? He also looks incredible! So far the Superbad actor has lost over 40 pounds and has muscles to prove it! He even was spotted on vacation shirtless with his girlfriend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Legit unrecognizable!

To see more Hollywood hunks who have had incredible glo ups, click through our gallery above!