YouTube Shooting Suspect ID’d As Animal Rights Protestor Nasim Aghdam, 39

Nasim Najafi Aghdam has been named as the suspect in the April 3 shooting at YouTube’s headquarters, according to senior law enforcement officials. We have more details about the 39-year-old woman, here.

Nasim Najafi Aghdam has been named as the suspected gunwoman who fired shots at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California on April 3. ABC News, NBC News and other outlets have revealed her name as coming from senior law enforcement officials. Reports of an active shooter first hit social media in the early afternoon on Tuesday, with YouTube employees posting on Twitter that they were hiding in their offices after hearing shots ring out. Aghdam allegedly shot a 36-year-old man, as well as two female coworkers, ages 32 and 37, before turning the gun on herself. Aghdam had known addresses in San Diego and Riverside Counties in Southern California. She was a frequent user of YouTube, had several channels, and claimed in a video on her website that she saw a decline in views in recent months. She even went on tirades about YouTube “censoring her videos and not paying her”. She was also allegedly a member of PETA and an animal rights activist.

Brent Andrew, a spokesperson at San Francisco General Hospital, revealed late in the afternoon that the facility was treating a 36-year-old man in critical condition and two women, ages 32 and 27, who are in serious and fair condition. Aghdam allegedly fired 30-40 shots from a handgun before killing herself. Aghdam entered the YouTube headquarters around 12:45pm PST wearing a scarf and sunglasses. She had no ID and was not an employee of the company. According to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini, one victim was found near the entrance, and two others were injured at a nearby business. It’s not known what the connection was between the alleged shooter and her victims, although some early reports said the male victim might have been a former boyfriend but that turned out not to be the case.