WrestleMania 34: When Does The WWE’s Biggest Event Start & More Info You Need To Know

It’s going to be the biggest night in WWE history: WrestleMania 34! The Superstars of ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown!’ will be in action, so find out the full card, when it starts and more vital details.

WrestleMania 34 is on April 8. It’s “the showcase of the immortals,” “the grandest stage of them all,” and “the greatest spectacle in Sports Entertainment.” It’s WrestleMania! The Superstars of the WWE will clash in the company’s biggest event. On April 8, the WWE Universe will turn their eyes to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to witness some of the biggest matches in sports entertainment history. It all begins at 5:00 PM EST with the WrestleMania Kickoff pre-show, with WrestleMania proper starting at 7:00 PM ET. In addition to being available for pay-per-view, fans can watch it on the WWE Network.

The kickoff show will feature three massive matches. WrestleMania is usually jammed-packed with action, and with possibly 14 matches on the card, it’s going to be one crazy night. The WWE announced which matches will take part during the pre-show. The annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be on the kickoff show, as will the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. A new champion will be crowned, as Cedric Alexander will face Mustafa Ali in the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament.

So, is John Cena fighting the Undertaker, or what? One of the biggest questions going into WrestleMania 34 is whether or not The Undertaker will answer John Cena’s challenge. For weeks, John has been taunting the Deadman into one last match. After hanging up his coat, gloves and hat after losing to Roman Reigns, 32, at WrestleMania 33, many thought Taker had retired. With Cena’s trolling going unanswered, this match remains an uncertainty — which is why the WWE Universe will have to tune in to WrestleMania 34 to see what happens.

Daniel Bryan will return, Ronda Rousey will wrestle for the first time and more. It’s a testament to the WWE that they can say that if The Undertaker doesn’t fight John Cena, it still will be an epic show. Daniel Bryan, 36, will wrestle for the first time in nearly three years, returning from retirement to team with Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. In another wild tag-team bout, Ronda Rousey, 31, makes her in-ring debut as a WWE Superstar, teaming up with Kurt Angle to battle Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

In singles bouts, AJ Styles defends his WWE Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, reigniting the legendary feud they had in Japan. The only two men who have beaten The Undertaker at WrestleMania will go head-to-head, as Brock Lesnar puts his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Roman Reigns. The undefeated “Empress Of Tomorrow,” Asuka, battles the “Queen” of the WWE, Charlotte Flair, for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, while Alexa Bliss defends the RAW Women’s Championship against Nia Jax.

See the full list of the card below.

Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns

Singles match for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Mixed tag team match

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Tag team match

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Triple threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

Fatal four-way match for the WWE United States Championship

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Braun Strowman and TBD

Triple threat tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan)

Kickoff Show: Tournament final for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Kickoff Show: WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Kickoff Show: André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal