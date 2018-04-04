Tyrese Gibson Expecting His 2nd Child, A Baby Girl, 5 Months After Custody Battle Meltdown

Just over a year after Tyrese Gibson & Samantha Lee Valentine’s Day wedding, the 2 are expecting their 1st child together, and they’re ‘fired up!’ Get all the details here.

Tyrese Gibson, 39, is going to be a two-time dad! The Fast & Furious star and his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, are officially expecting their first child together, revealing the exciting news to People magazine on April 4. Their impending arrival is due in September, and they already know it’s going to be a baby girl! “Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Tyrese told People. “It’s unbelievable.” Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Tyrese is already the proud father of 10-year-old Shayla Somer Gibson, whom he shares with ex-wife Norma, but he and Samantha still wanted to start a family of their own. Less than one year after their 2017 Valentine’s Day wedding, they got their wish! The couple discovered they were pregnant in January of this year, not long after they began trying to conceive. Samantha told Tyrese the happy news right away, and they both began celebrating. “It was me screaming and just being overly excited and just fired up about the news,” he said. Best of all, the expectant parents don’t expect any sibling rivalry. After all, according to Samantha, Shayla’s “been asking for siblings since I’ve known her.” Aw!

A few months ago, in November, Tyrese was going through an extremely taxing custody battle with Norma, and he even filmed himself breaking down over it. The star ended up posting his teary footage on social media. In the vid, the desperate father pleads for the court to not take Shayla away from him and talks about how fathers like him, who truly care, are often looked at wrong because of fathers who don’t. In the end though, Tyrese was awarded 50/50 custody of Shayla, and she’s now back in both his and Samantha’s lives.

After all that happened last year, Samantha admitted it’s better she got pregnant when she did — after all the custody drama ended. “We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe,” she told the mag. “There was a lot that happened last year — everyone is aware of that — and so to have the opportunity to … really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.’” Congrats again, Samantha and Tyrese!