Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon & Jamie Anderson Join Next Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The upcoming season of ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ just got some new and exciting additions, including Adam Rippon and Tonya Harding! Here’s what we know!

Can’t wait for the next season of Dancing with the Stars?! You are not alone! And now we’re learning a few of the celebs who will be shaking their stuff on the dance floor! Tonya Harding, 47, as well as recent Olympians Adam Rippon, 28, and Jamie Anderson, 27, have joined the show, according to Us Weekly. As fans know, this is an all-athletes edition of the popular dancing show, meaning viewers can probably expect the physicality of the routines to be kicked up a notch from time to time!

Thanks to the acclaimed film I, Tonya, the former pro skater has once again found herself in the limelight. And although she hasn’t been on the ice for years, we’re betting she’ll be a force to reckon with! As for Adam and Jamie, we know these 2 Olympic medalists are going to add something special to the season! Thanks to a previous interview with the outlet, we know that Adam has considered the prospect of joining the dancing show before.

“If the opportunity came about I think it would be fun,” he told Us. When discussing the advantage he’d have as an athlete he simply responded, “all is fair in love in war.” OMG! We’re already convinced this season is going to be a drama-filled thrill ride! Also, when asked who he’d like as his professional partner, he said, “Somebody who can keep up with my quick whips, whoever that woman may be.”

Tonya first rose to fame a prominent figure skater in the ’80s and ’90s. However, in 1994 her boyfriend Jeff Gillooly and bodyguard Shawn Eckardt hired someone to attack her chief rival Nancy Kerrigan. Ultimately the blame fell to Tonya, which ruined her career. But we think she’s due for a comeback and we can’t wait to see how to does on the dance floor!