Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris took to Instagram on Apr.4 to show off some fun pics from a family vacation she’s on with estranged hubby T.I. days after she put a hold on their divorce. See the pics here!

Tameka ‘Tiny” Harris, 42, took to Instagram on Apr. 4 to post some photos of herself and her family enjoying a tropical vacation and yes, the photos did include T.I., 37! “Harris Family Vacation,” she captioned one photo showing her kids having fun on a swing. “Jet legged maybe?,” she captioned a couple of other photos. Some showed a tired looking T.I. and Tiny sitting at a table with their young daughter and one other showed their older son sleeping with his head rested on the table.

The cozy family photos come just two days after Tiny made headlines for filing court documents that asked for a leave of absence from her Dec. 2016 divorce filing with T.I. Although there was no indication on how long she would need the leave of absence for or why, we can’t help but wonder if this simple action means that these two are seriously working at patching things up in their marriage! The years long divorce case has been put on hold for a while and since it was filed, the the on-again, off-again couple have been making appearances together on several occasions. A family vacation definitely seems like a step in reconciling so we’ll just have to wait and see where things go from here!

Speculation about Tiny and T.I.’s relationship has been going on since shortly after they separated. Whether there are rumors the two are renewing their vows or proof, such as T.I. grabbing Tiny’s booty on stage, that they’re still hot for each other, they always know how to keep us guessing about their love with anticipation!

We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if Tiny and T.I. are spotted together again!