The Rock Admits To Confronting Vin Diesel Over Vicious ‘Fast & Furious’ Feud: Will He Return?

Whoa. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confirmed that he and Vin Diesel had beef while filming ‘The Fate Of The Furious,’ leading to a face-to-face confrontation on set! Does this mean The Rock’s won’t return for ‘Fast & Furious 9’?

The Fate Of The Furious was a massive hit (raking in 1.2 billion dollars worldwide, per BoxOfficeMojo) but behind that success was the rumor of bad blood between Vin Diesel, 50, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 45. The Rock confirmed that he and Vin had a massive falling out, so much that their scenes were filmed in a way that they didn’t have to be on set at the same time. “That is correct,” The Rock confirmed while speaking with Rolling Stone. “We were not in any scenes together.”

What was the source of the feud? The Rock says it was about a disagreement about professionalism, one that led to a confrontation! “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer,” he tells Rolling Stone. “And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

Wait – does this mean that The Rock will not be back for The Fast & Furious 9? “I’m not quite sure,” he says. “Right now I’m concentrating on making the spinoff [Hobbs & Shaw, featuring Jason Statham]. But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. … Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

Wow. It seems this feud is alive and well, despite indications that The Rock and Vin had squashed the beef. Vin and Dwayne’s drama was reportedly over “real estate,” or the Hollywood language for how much a spotlight an actor takes up. Vin and The Rock reportedly met privately several times to work out their issues, and both were supposedly “1000%” committed to filming the ninth installment of the Furious franchise. It seems that’s not the case.

Vin’s not the only one with issues with The Rock practically taking over the Furious franchise. Tyrese Gibson, 39, went on a tear after finding out that The Rock’s spinoff was going to push back the ninth movie’s release date to 2020. “I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours,” he posted to Instagram, threatening to quit the series. Well, it seems that Tyrese may get his wish!