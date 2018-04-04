Selena Gomez Writing Love Songs About Her Dramas With Justin Bieber & The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is using her rocky relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd as fuel for writing new hit love songs. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Selena Gomez, 25, is getting ready to create more music and she’s been working with songwriters to help her write about her high-profile relationships with exes Justin Bieber, 24, and The Weeknd, 28. “She is working on ideas with her writers for songs about breakups and makeups and all about her ups and downs with Justin and The Weeknd,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She feels that the music that comes from it could hit just like her friend Taylor Swift‘s songs have done for her career when she sings about love found and lost.” She may be right. Selena’s romances and difficulties with the Biebs and The Weeknd have definitely been the source of major headlines in the past year so there’s no doubt that the public would like to get more details on what exactly went wrong and/or what went right!

It also looks like Selena is following in The Weeknd’s musical footsteps. The crooner just released the song, “Call Out My Name” and many have speculated it is about Selena and how he almost donated one of his kidneys to her when she was in need of a kidney transplant due to her scary battle with lupus. One of the giveaway lines in the song is, “I almost cut a piece of myself for your life” so it definitely seems like he was willing to do anything to help Selena and her health during their relationship! Luckily, Selena’s close friend Francia Raisa, 29, was a match and ended up being the one to donate a kidney to Selena instead.

Although Selena has seemed to have some pretty serious things happen during her relationships in the last year, this won’t be the first time she writes about her personal experiences with love. Who can forget her touching love song about Justin called “The Heart Wants What It Wants”? The tune and the music video were both heartbreaking to say the least and they definitely gave a peek inside the hard times she went through with Justin during their first bout at a relationship back between 2009-2014. It will be interesting to see how Selena describes her feelings about her exes this time around but we can’t wait to find out!