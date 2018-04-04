Is Rob Kardashian Livid At Wendy Williams For Slamming Him As A ‘Slob’ After Chyna’s Fight?

Rob Kardashian is well aware that Wendy Williams called him a ‘slob’ on April 4, before attacking him as a father! And, his reaction was very interesting! …

It’s been known that Rob Kardashian, 30, has dealt with self-esteem issues because of his weight, as well as depression. So, when Wendy Williams, 53, ripped him apart on her show, April 3, calling him a “slob” among other things, his family was worried that he would suffer a setback. However, it’s been the complete opposite! “If Rob got upset over everything anyone says negatively about him then he would have no time left in the day,” a source close to the youngest Kardashian tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And when it comes to Wendy Williams dissing him, he just has to blow it off because its a bunch of hot air.”

If it were a year or two ago, Wendy’s comments would’ve put Rob down and hurt him. But now, he’s in a much different place, with completely different priorities. Here’s how Rob views Wendy’s constant attacks on him, as well as the rest of the Kardashians. “If it is not him then it will be someone else in his family or someone on her radar. So he can’t really get to upset about it,” the insider says. “And, he’s choosing not to be upset, because he has a lot more important things to worry about than Wendy and her rants.”

Rob is occupied with trying to be the best father he can be to his 1-year-old daughter, Dream. And, although his relationship with Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, 29, is over, he still has his hands full with his ex-fiancée. As you may know, ahead of Wendy’s scathing rant against Rob, Chyna made headlines for her involvement in a public fight at Six Flags on Easter Sunday. Dream and Chyna’s 5-year-old son, King Cairo, who she shares with her ex, Tyga, 28, were both with her.

When a video of the scuffle went viral online, Chyna took to social media to defend her actions, specifically the part where she threw a pink stroller at an unidentified person. Chyna claimed she had to defend her children when a stranger approached them and felt comfortable enough to place a hand on her child. She showed no regret for the public outburst, because she felt as thought she was protecting her kids at all costs.

After Rob watched the wild video, HollywoodLife.com learned that he was “horrified” and extremely concerned for Dream’s safety — So much, that he immediately phone the Kardashians’ family lawyer to discuss what his options are in terms of custody.