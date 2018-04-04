‘Famous In Love’s Carter Jenkins Teases Rainer & Paige’s Fate In S2: Will They Be Together?

‘Famous In Love’ is finally back for season two, and in our EXCLUSIVE interview with Carter Jenkins he teased what’s to come for Rainer and Paige’s romance.



Carter Jenkins, 26, is a hunky young actor playing, well, a hunky young actor on Famous In Love. His character is Rainer Devon, the love interest to Bella Thorne‘s Paige Townsen — both on screen and off. Fans of the show are dying to know whether or not Paige and Rainer’s love story will continue, so when we spoke to Carter we just had to ask! “Wouldn’t you like to know?” Carter jokingly teased HollywoodLife. at the Freeform summit in January 2018. Yes, Carter, we sure would!

“Look, I think that people are very interested, and I have been asked a lot lately, but I don’t think they want to know,” Carter went on, explaining why he was keeping his lips sealed. “They want to watch it. I think you’ll want to be surprised. I don’t want to know what happens in season eight of ‘Game of Thrones’! I mean, I have to wait a year and that is painful, but I am going to do it.” Okay, so that’s not really an answer… but we have to admit: Carter’s right. Why let the storyline fun be spoiled when we can just watch the magic unfold for ourselves?

In other Rainer news, Carter shared that his struggle with addiction will always be a part of the story. “I think a lot of times addicts, they might become sober and healthy from one addiction, but sometimes they find themselves with those habits just transferred to a different substance,” Carter told HollywoodLife. “And that can be relationships. That can be in Rainer’s case he finds becoming an activist and trying to save the world his thing, which is not a small feat.”

Make sure to watch the season two premiere of Famous In Love on Freeform on Wednesday, April 4. We can’t wait to see how Rainer and Paige’s story unfolds as the show continues!