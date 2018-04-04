Nicki Minaj Resurfaces For The First Time In 4 Months At LAX — See Rare New Pics

Where in the world has Nicki Minaj been in 2018? Barbie finally turned up for the first time in four months and we’ve got the pics of her at LAX.

It’s pretty unusual for a celeb as huge as Nicki Minaj to just drop off the face of the Earth. But that’s what seemed to happen with the “Anaconda” singer, as she hasn’t been photographed out and about in public in 2018. That all changed on April 3, as cameras caught up to the 35-year-old superstar at LAX and she is looking fine! Nicki rocked a long, straight black wig and a pair of huge black shades while being shadowed by a burly bodyguard. She killed it in a pair of ripped black skinny jeans, a black and white blouse and a black and white patterned jacket.

There had been speculation that the singer might be pregnant and that is why she had gone into apparent hiding. From the photos, she doesn’t appear to be with child and her enviable curves and booty look the same as usual. The only sighting of Nicki so far this year was at Beyonce‘s March 4 Oscars viewing party, and she was covered up in a big coat while leaving the event. At the time, Media Take Out claimed from sources inside the party that she “exposed” her pregnancy in her creme colored gown. While her blouse is a little baggy, Nicki doesn’t seem to have a baby belly now.

Nick hadn’t even been on social media in 2018 until resurfacing on Instagram on March 30 to show off an ad for a new partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Tidal. She rocked a long blonde wig in the commercial for the new A-class model. She’s fronting the campaign under the slogan “Revolutionary like you,” and while it was sponsored ad content, it was her first new IG posting since a selfie on Dec. 30, 2017. He last tweet was on Dec. 26 and she used to be a prolific Twitter user. Hopefully this new Nicki sighting means we’re finally going to see more of her in 2018. Some new music would definitely be a huge plus.