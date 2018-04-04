NeNe Leakes Accuses Kim Zolciak & Brielle Biermann Of Racism: ‘They Don’t Like Black People’

NeNe Leaks is once again accusing ‘RHOA’ cast mate Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann of being racist. We’ve got her latest comment claiming they ‘don’t like black people.’

Uh oh! NeNe Leakes, 50, is once again calling out Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kim Zolciak, 39, and her daughter Brielle Biermann, 21, for allegedly being racists. The Shade Room posted a photo of 50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson, 20, and speculated if he would ever get together with Kim’s mini-me. Brielle had commented on one of Marquise’s posts and the site thought it might be flirting. “Let me find out is Brielle Biermann trying to shoot her shot at Marquise Jackson,” the site wrote on their Instagram account with a crying emoji. NeNe responded in the comments “They don’t like black people so no worries here.” Brutal!

She’s since deleted the comment but it was screen-grabbed for the world to remember. This wouldn’t be the first time that Nene has called out Kim and her daughter for allegedly being racists. She unloaded on them on Oct. 5, 2017 after Brielle took a video that Kim shared of what appeared to be a cockroach on the bathroom floor of NeNe’s new mansion. It was petty and mean and NeNe ended up calling the girl “racist trash” over it.

NeNe posted a screen-grab of Brielle’s video to her Instagram and wrote “We don’t have roaches! If you found one, you brought it with you or it fell outta yo funky p*ssy! Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is brand new but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?”

Kim told her costars in a massive group text that NeNe was “sick and disgusting” and that she lived in a “roach nest.” NeNe clapped back in an Instagram comment:“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home… was racist, learned behavior etc,” she wrote. “Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.” She later took down the comment, saying it was “purely out of anger.”

NeNe called out Kim and Brielle on the March 18 episode of RHOA for their use of the term “roaches.” She said, “That word ‘roach’ just ain’t the word I needed to hear her saying. It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches, because people feel like you associated that with the ghetto or trash. Black people do not receive that very well.” NeNe even added, “Do I believe Kim is a racist? Some of the things she has said would definitely make you go, ‘Hmmm.’” This is one feud that seems like it will never end.