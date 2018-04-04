Melania Trump’s Other Humiliation: Shunned By A-Listers Who Once Flocked To Her Wedding

Not only does Melania Trump have to deal with Donald’s alleged affairs, but she’s reportedly getting shut out by Hollywood elite. She’s so unhappy about being humiliated once again.

Melania Trump, 47, never thought that one day that her husband would become president of the United States and she would serve as first lady. While it would be a dream for some people — those people aren’t Melania. The former model thought she was going to lead the glitzy and glamorous life of a celebrity, but was instead but in the public spotlight as a political figure. And she’s reportedly not enjoying it. “That entire world she used to enjoy is closed to her,” an anonymous Trump family insider told Us Weekly. And it hurts!

That elite social she once hobnobbed in is now off limits, all because of Donald’s controversial politics and media presence. When Melania and Donald got married in 2005 in Palm Beach, her guest list included A-listers like Heidi Klum and Kelly Ripa. That definitely wouldn’t happen today! It’s not just the Hollywood royalty, said the source. Even regular New Yorkers turned their backs on her when she was still living at the Trump Tower in the early months of her husband’s presidency. “People would shout horrible things at her on the street,” according to the family insider.

As a Trump family friend, Phillip Bloch, told Us Weekly previously, “This life wasn’t her dream. It was Donald’s.” And it’s definitely apparent. Not only does Melania have to suffer from social isolation and the upheaval of her old life, but Donald’s latest scandals are making her life hellish, as well. She’s opted to stay largely quiet in the wake of porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal both claiming they allegedly had affairs with the now-president. Actions speak louder than words, though. Melania has been giving Donald major side-eye and swerving him in public. She spent spring break with their son, Barron Trump, 11, far away from him. He’ll be in the dog house for awhile.