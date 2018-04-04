Kristen Stewart’s Friends Warning Her To Stay Away From Robert Pattinson Amid Meetup Rumors

Kristen Stewart’s friends are NOT happy about her rumored hangouts with her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they think it’s a bad idea!

Bella and Edward forever! Twilight fans were in for quite a surprise when new reports surfaced claiming former couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have been secretly meeting up. And although the estranged pair have yet to confirm or deny the rumors, Kristen’s friends are already trying to put a stop to it! “Kristen’s friends believe the rumors about her hooking up with Rob again, but she is being coy and not talking about it to anyone. [Her] friends are warning her to leave Rob alone and not to ruin the good thing she has with Stella [Maxwell],” a source close to Kristen tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Well, friends do know best!

For those of you who don’t know, K-Stew and her Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend began dating in 2016 and have been spotted together rather frequently. However, Stella and Kristen may be heading for a breakup after reports surfaced alleging Stella was caught locking lips with fellow model Bella Hadid! So, Kristen’s “secret” meetups with Robert couldn’t have come at a more convenient time. “Kristen has made it clear over the years, to those close to her, that she hated how things ended between her and Rob. She has secretly always wanted a chance to fix things and to try again with him, she still loves him,” our source continued. Aw!

We can certainly understand why Kristen wants to clear the air. After all, things got pretty messy when she was caught cheating on Robert with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, in 2012. It’s clear she and Rob have a lot of unfinished business. Plus, you never know what the future holds!