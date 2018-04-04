Kendall Jenner’s New Big Lips Make Her Look Just Like Kourtney: See Pics As Evidence

If Kylie Jenner is morphing into Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner seems to be doing the same with Kourtney. We’ve got pics where her new bigger lips make her look like her older sis.

The Kar-Jenner ladies are completely twinning when it comes to their looks these days. First Kylie Jenner, 20, got her lips and eyebrows done to become a clone of Kim Kardashian, 37, and now it looks like Kendall Jenner, 22, is turning to another sis for facial inspo. The model stepped out in Paris on April 4 with a bigger looking pout that made her more closely resemble Kourtney Kardashian, 38. We can totally see why she would want puckers like Kourt’s, as they’re luscious without being ridiculously oversized as Kylie Kim and Khloe, 33, have tended to do in the past. Going easy on fillers is a good thing sometimes.

Kenny looked adorable as she left her Paris hotel wearing a chic bright yellow jacket for springtime even though it was a gloomy day in France. She kept her look simple with blue jeans and tennies with her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. She wore sunglasses despite the face that it was cloudy and her proud new pout was front and center. Her bottom lip is noticeably puffier than usual while her upper lip appears much fuller as well.

Kourtney meanwhile has been having the time of her life on a trip to San Francisco with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24. The couple headed north a few days ago and the reality star has been sharing all sorts of fun videos and photos from their romantic getaway. They got back to nature hiking through a redwood forest and watched the sunset from the beach underneath the Golden Gate Bridge. Kourt posted a cute selfie to her Instagram stories aboard a golf cart, and her beautiful full smiling lips look almost the same as Kendall’s nowadays, even though the mom of three was first with the perfect mouth.

Just check out these pics taken on the exact same day — April 4 — and see how much these two are looking alike in the lips. After Kylie’s transformation into Kim, we’re kind of feeling sorry that there isn’t one more Jenner sister who can go after Khloe’s look. Wonder if Koko feels left out by her younger sisters emulating her older sisters? You can see Kendall’s lip evolution in pics, here.