Justin Bieber Shows Off Chiseled Shirtless Body & Tattoos: Despite The Pain, ‘It’s So Much Fun’

Justin Bieber considers hit tattooed body a work of art and he’s showing off the masterpiece for his fans. We’ve got his sexy pic and message about how proud he is of each and every inking.

Justin Bieber, 24, thrilled his fans with a close up look at his chest and arm tattoos on Apr. 4. He described how his inked body has had over 100 hours or work put into it by artists and that he can totally take the pain. Not only that, he considers it tons of fun to keep adding body art. Next to a an Instagram photo of his toned chest and detailed tattoos, he wrote “If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not every one!! Over a hundred hours of hard work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.”

He continued, “I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND I’VE Made my body a canvas and it’s SO MUCH FUN.” It would have to be to undergo that much time and patience in an artist’s chair. What was once a smattering of tatts on his arms later turned to sleeves and over the course of the last year he’s really gone to town on his chest artwork. He already had a lion and a bear’s head on his pecs but added a giant eagle above his belly button as well as the wording “Son of God” above it, in addition to other markings to cover any open patches of flesh. Now it doesn’t matter if he has six-pack abs or not because they’re hidden under so much ink.

Justin is so committed to getting the work done that it amazed even his tattoo artist to the stars, NYC based Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy. He flew out to LA in October of 2017 to spend three days working on the Biebs’ chest art and couldn’t believe how tough he was to sit through it all In an Instagram picture of Justin looking out at the LA hills from his backyard on Oct. 21, Keith wrote “@justinbieber Thank you for the trust. 26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You’re tough as nails man!”

Keith also posted a photo of himself working on Justin as he laid on a backyard table, applying the ink while looking down at the sketches of what he was putting on Justin, writing “Moments in battle.” Justin’s gushing message about his tatts shows how much he appreciates all of Keith’s hard work.