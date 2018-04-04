Jennifer Aniston Psyched She & Brad Pitt Are Friendly Again As Friends Fear He’ll Break Her Heart

Jennifer Aniston is feeling relieved that she’s friends with ex-husband Brad Pitt again after being angry at him for years. Will their friendship lead to a risky rekindled romance? Get the EXCLUSIVE details!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, is a single woman again after separating from husband Justin Theroux, 46, and that means she’s free to be friendly and even flirt with whoever she wants, including ex Brad Pitt, 54! The talented actress has recently become friends with the newly single Brad again after years of not being in touch and although she’s thrilled about the reconciliation, friends are hoping she’ll steer clear so her heart doesn’t get broken by her former love. “Jennifer is psyched that she and Brad are friends again,” a friend of Jennifer’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “For years she was so angry at him, it’s a relief to have that all be water under the bridge. But not a lot of people in her life are encouraging the friendship, the fear of course is that she’ll fall for him again and he’ll break her heart all over again. It makes sense they’d be worried, Brad’s her kryptonite.”

Although Jen and Brad haven’t been together since 2005, the former Friends funny lady still thinks he’s the most attractive man she’s ever been with. “A few weeks ago at a dinner party in L.A., she admitted that she still thinks he’s the hottest man she’s ever been with,” the friend continued. “Her attraction to him is still alive and well. At this point they’re still in the early stages of rekindling a friendship but there’s always been an undeniable chemistry between them. Nothing romantic has happened yet but who knows what could happen down the line, anything is possible.”

We have to admit that although a rekindled romance may be risky for these two, the fact that they’ve been able to put their rocky past behind them and be on good terms is totally amazing! We’re getting serious nostalgia from the former lovebirds and it will be interesting to see how things progress from here. No matter what, though, we wish both Jen and Brad all the happiness in the world!