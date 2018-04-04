Jaime King In Terrifying Attack In Beverly Hills: Man Smashes Her Windshield – Is She Ok? Pics

So scary. Actress Jaime King was driving through Beverly Hills when a man jumped on her car and smashed the windshield. Here’s all the details.

It sounds like something out of a horror movie. Jaime King was cruising through Beverly Hills in her black Mercedes-Benz on April 4 when a man rolled up on a skateboard and literally climbed onto the hood of her car, according to TMZ. From there, he crawled up to the windshield which he proceeded to hit — until it smashed. However, that wasn’t the end of this unnamed man’s reign of terror. That’s when he headed to the back of the car where he attempted to destroy the read windshield. Although it’s not clear when, we know Jaime escaped her car uninjured at some point during the attack.

Soon after the man, who is believed to be a transient, began hitting Jaime’s car a 9-1-1 call from someone nearby went out. The attacker was arrested close by. However, images of the actress following the attack convey the trauma of the experience. She appears visibly rattled and driven to tears after the horrific attack.

Apparently the man who caused all the damage hadn’t actually sought out Jaime or her car. Prior to smashing in her windshield, he has allegedly punched and kicked several vehicles. He’d also thrown cans at pedestrians. Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, known for high-end shopping, extravagant homes and famous residents, has an unfortunate reputation for attracting random and bizarre incidents such as these. In Sept, of 2017, a woman named Maricia Medrano enter the Kardashian family’s retail store DASH where she threatened employees with a gun and a machete. While local cameras were rolling outside she stated, “Kardashians will be executed.” Thankfully none of the employees were harmed and she was arrested soon after.