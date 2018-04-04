How You Can Lose 10 Pounds In A Month With This Easy Diet That Includes Pasta & Wine

There are so many different kinds of diets and weight loss plans out there — it’s confusing and frustrating! But here is one plan celebs love that can really work for you.

We’ve probably heard the name before: Weight Watchers. In fact, it was named Best Diet For Weight Loss in 2018 by U.S. News & World Report. Oprah and DJ Khalad are fans, and so are millions of “regular” people, like me! I’ve been doing Weight Watchers since January 2017. I lost 15 pounds in the first couple of months and have maintained that loss for about a year. The best part is that you can eat ANYTHING you want. Cupcakes? No problem. Chips? Every day. Pasta, wine, bagels? Yes, yes, yes. It’s all about the POINTS. With their fairly new Freestyle plan, there are over 200 “free foods,” meaning you can eat them without counting or tracking any points.

Those foods include chicken, all fish and seafood, chickpeas, eggs, most vegetables, fruit, turkey, nonfat greek yogurt, and much more! The entire plan is all about balance, and it’s easier than ever. I get 23 points a day, plus an additional 35 per week. If I don’t use all 23 per day, up to 4 points can roll over into your “weeklies.” WW really wants you to enjoy your favorite foods, so you don’t crave something so hard for so long, you reach a breaking point and binge eat more than you ever would have normally. Today, I had two hard boiled eggs and grapes for breakfast — not super sexy but it was ZERO POINTS. If you want, you can have avocado toast with an egg for around 5 points, depending on the type of bread and amount of avocado. That’s a great brunch and no one would ever know you’re on a “diet.”

For lunch, I had a delicious Mediterranean salad with cucumbers, red and green peppers, red onion, feta cheese, olives, roasted chickpeas, and grilled chicken. I only had to count the feta and a little olive oil, which I used to dress the salad. It was super filling and only 5 points! So I have 18 left for the day. I can have an afternoon snack of nonfat greek yogurt with fresh fruit = 0 points. The spaghetti and meatballs pictured above, which is made with beef, cheese, and pasta, is 11 points. A glass of red wine is 4 points. (Weight Watchers also has their own line of wine — Cense — that is only 3 points per glass.) Then, I could have a Godiva truffle for desert — 3 points. I’d stay within my daily limit, plus keep all 35 weekly points for a night out later in the week.

There are thousands of low-point recipes on the app, and easy solutions. Instead of beef, turkey meatballs would bring the points down in the recipe above. Or trading zucchini noodles — zoodles — for pasta would also save you 5 or 6 points! That could be another glass of wine or more points for you to bank to celebrate something special later. It’s all about planning ahead and enjoying food when it really matters. You can lose 1-2 pounds per week on this plan, and if you have more weight to lose, that number could easy reach 10 pounds down in the first month!

Good luck and tell me about your journey on Instagram @DoryLarrabee!