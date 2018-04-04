Remembering Heath Ledger: Beautiful Photos From His Movies, With Michelle Williams & More

Happy birthday, Heath! The incredible ‘Batman’ actor would have been 38 today, April 4th, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at all his most handsome photos.

Today is a day for remembering phenomenal actor and legend, Heath Ledger. The tenth anniversary of his death just passed on January 22, 2018, and Heath would have been 38 years old April 4. The world still misses him as much now as we did back when he first tragically passed. Heath was best known for his starring roles in The Dark Knight as the Joker, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Brokeback Mountain. He unexpectedly died via cardiac arrest brought on by prescription drug abuse at the young age of 28, and was found in his New York City apartment by his housekeeper. Many of us still remember where we were the moment we learned about his passing. Heath is survived by his beautiful daughter Matilda Ledger, 12, who he shared with actress Michelle Williams.

Heath was one of Hollywood’s most handsome actors, and had stunning brown eyes and amazing hair! We loved his role in 10 Things I Hate About You as Patrick Verona, and his role along-side Jake Gyllenhaal, 37, in Brokeback Mountain still makes us weep! Heath even had a way of making The Joker look sexy in The Dark Knight! No one can play The Joker like Heath can. Heath SLAYED the cover of GQ Magazine in Sept. 2007. He wore a suit and rocked facial hair and looked so handsome. You can check out all of these photos above.

Heath and Michelle met in 2005, and their daughter Matilda was born in 2006. The pair split up in 2007, just before Heath’s overdose — how upsetting. Michelle still loved Heath and is reminded of him every day, as his daughter is the spitting image of him! He received many awards for his roles in movies, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award. We will forever miss Heath and will always remember him. Rest in peace.

