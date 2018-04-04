CA Car Crash: Police Search Home Of Lesbian Couple As 3 Kids Remain Missing & Are Feared Dead

After an SUV drove off a cliff, killing Sarah & Jennifer Hart and at least 3 of their kids, police desperately search for their other 3 kids, searching the home for clues.

Sarah and Jennifer Hart, both 38, died in a horrific car crash in California on March 26. The married couple perished after their SVU plummeted off a cliff and landed upside down on the jagged rocks below, according to NBC News. In the car with them at the time were at least three of their six kids: Markis, 19, and Abigail and Jeremiah, both 14. However, while police believe all six kids were in the vehicle at the time, the bodies of Devonte, 15, Hannah, 16, and 12-year-old Sierra Hart have yet to be found. In an effort to discover what truly happened to the family of eight, police searched their Washington home last week, according to multiple reports.

At this point in time, authorities believe the car crash may have been intentional, which is where the warrant comes in. The warrant to search the Hart home was granted in Washington’s Clark County and lists items like an iPad and a laptop as among those sought in connection with the incident. Police said the warrant was also needed “to determine if the three outstanding children were involved in the collision or staying elsewhere.” However, the unaccounted-for kids are feared to be dead at this time.

The goal of investigators was to track down the family’s travel itinerary as well as cell phone records, credit card and banking statements, bank receipts, notes and journals, according to multiple reports. The family was on a trip to California when the tragedy occurred as they traveled along the Pacific Coast Highway. Their SUV ended up plunging 100 feet off the cliff, however, there was a lack of skid marks near the cliff’s edge — indicating that the car did not attempt to brake.

DeVonte’s fist is clenched in the photo, taken before the family careened off a cliff in their SUV, amid reports of child abuse and DeVonte begging neighbors to hide food for him. #HartTribe #HartFamily #Washington #Tragedy #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/lYLYdxTr4J — IamTHAL (@NoplaceReally) March 30, 2018

Further suggesting the crash may have been deliberate, investigators recovered evidence from the SUV’s software that shows Jennifer, who was driving, stopped the car at a flat, dirt pull-off area before she sped off the steep rocky face and plunged down toward the water. It’s thought the missing children’s bodies were ejected from the car and may have been carried out to sea.

Sarah pleaded guilty to an abuse charge back in 2011, admitting to taking her daughter into the bathroom, bending her over the edge of the bathtub and hitting her on the backside. The mom served 90 days in jail as a result after originally being charged with domestic assault and malicious punishment, according to court records. However, she agreed to plead guilty to the domestic assault charge and the malicious punishment charge was then dropped.

As if that’s not chilling enough, just three days before the crash was reported, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services received a call alleging the Hart children appeared to be “potential victims of alleged abuse or neglect,” Norah West, the department’s spokeswoman, told People magazine. As a result, the state’s DSHS tried, unsuccessfully, to contact the family on three separate occasions, not realizing they had perished in the crash.