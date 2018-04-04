Ring Of Honor’s Flip Gordon Is Ready To Go ‘Absolutely Nuts’ At ‘Supercard Of Honor XII’

He summersaults through the air with ease, but will Flip Gordon soar to glory at ‘Supercard Of Honor XII?’ The Ring Of Honor star shares his thoughts on his match, being a college mascot, and how he plans to go ‘All Out’ on Cody Rhodes.

At just 26-years-old, Flip Gordon is one of the bright young stars of Ring Of Honor, and he’s about to have one of the biggest matches of his career. The professional wrestler (and active member of the National Guard) heads to New Orleans to take part in ROH’s Supercard of Honor XII on April 7th. Before he wrestles in front of the largest crowd in ROH history, Flip EXCLUSIVELY talks to HollywoodLife.com about what he plans to bring to Supercard of Honor, the origin of his name, and which celeb he’d love to hit the gym with.

HollywoodLife.com: You’re teaming up with The Young Bucks to take on SoCal Uncensored for the Ring Of Honor Six-Man Tag-Team Championship in a Ladder match. How do you feel about being part of what might very well be the match of the night at Supercard of Honor XII?

Flip Gordon: I’m very excited. I get team with the best tag-team in the world for the six-man tag team championship in, like you said, a must-see match. Most think it’ll be match of the night. It’s definitely going to be crazy. The Young Bucks and myself are all very innovative, as well as SoCal Uncensored. So, it’s definitely going to be a match that’s never seen before and it’s going to be absolutely nuts.

Just putting all six of you in the ring together guaranteed an awesome match, but to add a ladder? That is going to be crazy. Have you been reviewing any of Ring Of Honor’s historic Ladder Wars for inspiration?

I’ve been watching a lot of ladder anything. I’ve been studying as much as I can, because I want to come up with some ideas that nobody’s ever seen before. So, anything I can get my eyes on, I’ve been trying to watch. I’m very excited and I take my job very seriously. My goal is to go in there and not only tear the house down, but give the people something they’d never seen before.

Is there an origin behind the name “Flip” or did you just stick with it after everyone realized how great you are at…flips?

When I started training, I got the nickname ‘Flip,’ obviously. I love doing flips and I was good at them. It kind of naturally became my nickname. It was the first nickname I was ever given, and so I just decided to go with it.

It clearly suits you.

Yeah. I appreciate that.

You’ve only been wrestling professionally for just three years. You’ve accomplished a lot in a short amount of time — you’re with Ring of Honor, you’ve wrestled with CMLL, you’ve won championships. Is there a particular goal you’d like to accomplish by the end of 2018?

I’d love to work for New Japan more. I went over there once for Honor Rising, but I would love to go over there regularly. That would be my goal for the end of 2018, to be a regular talent for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Is there any particular wrestler you’d love to get into the ring with?

I get asked that a lot. Kota Ibushi, if we’re talking New Japan. If we’re talking Ring Of Honor, I’d love to actually get in there with both of The Briscoes. Whether it’s a tag team match or singles, I just think it would be a cool dynamic. And they’re pretty much Ring Of Honor legends. It would be really cool to get in there and wrestle with them, and kind of just ‘get their approval to be in Ring Of Honor,’ type of thing. I think that would be cool.

Being that we’re Hollywood Life, we have to talk about celebrities. If you spend one afternoon doing one thing with one celeb alive today, who would it be?

I think I would want to be — and this is going to sound super “markish” — but I don’t even care. I think I would want to work out with The Rock.

Really?

Because, if you think about it, I could talk about three different things that I’m passionate about if I work out with him: fitness, wrestling and acting. I can pick his brain for like, an hour and a half or however long he’d want to work out for. You know what I mean? And I’m a businessman, so I’d be asking him like, business questions, to learn as much as I can, to how to be as successful as I can.

That’s actually really smart. Acting — let’s talk more about that. Are you pursuing that career path? Are you looking to get into action movies?

Yeah! I acted in high school. I’ve been an extra in a couple movies. I’ve actually just got my first starring role in a horror movie [The Find] at the end of last year. So it’s definitely something I’d love to do more. I’m working on landing a couple other roles for later this year. But I’d love to do both wrestling and acting, as they’re both been my passion.

Obviously, wrestling has been my passion longer, but guys like The Rock, John Cena, The Miz, but people people are going over and doing movies and being successful. It’s opening doors for guys like myself to follow in their footsteps.

So, what is the difference between Flip and “Evil Flip?” I see on Twitter that “Evil Flip Is Back.”

“Evil Flip” is pretty much — he doesn’t care. He speaks his mind. He loves getting under people’s skin. He likes pressing buttons. But he’s an ass-kicker, he doesn’t take people’s shit. Whereas “Flip Gordon,” or ‘un-Evil Flip,’ is more of a happy-go-lucky, down-to-earth, ‘just wants to have fun type’ of guy.

You’re more of a hero in Ring Of Honor. Are you interested in bringing “Evil Flip” to ROH?

I think, eventually. But, right now, I’ve been trying it out on the indies [independent wrestling promotions.] Just more of like, character development. I think that’s why I’ve progressed so much as Flip Gordon in Ring Of Honor. It’s because I’m still wrestling on the indies, trying different things, trying different characters, trying different character traits. I’m still trying to grow my character as a whole, and by messing around with a couple different characters, it’s helped me learn about what works, what doesn’t work.

Eventually, I would love to learn ‘the other side.’ Because, like you said, I’m a hero, I’m a babyface. Eventually, I would love to learn ‘the other side’ of that, because I want to be a very well rounded performer. Unless I learn the other side, I’m not going to be that well rounded.

Well, as Marty Scurll is fond of saying, ‘you either die a hero or live long to become a villain.’ Or something like that. So I guess, give it time?

Right? And Marty Scurll is a very smart guy — even though I don’t like him! But he’s smart.

So, I read that you were Cecil The Cardinal at North Idaho College?

I was! I was a mascot in college. I was actually the mascot during my senior year of high school as well.

No kidding?

I had a lot of fun. I loved it! I had a blast. For a second, I was debating going professional and being an NBA mascot. Then, I decided, ‘let me go with my first dream.’ And I’m so glad I did. [laughs]

The wrestling world thanks you, but that’s a huge loss for the NBA.

Maybe when I retire, I can go back to mascotting. You never know.

It’s always good to have a backup plan.

Yeah, exactly. A backup-backup.

Do you recommend future wrestlers give mascotting a try?

Oh, absolutely! Because you’re in front of a crowd. It’s entertainment. It’s learning how to control a crowd. So, 100% I’d recommend it to people who want to be a professional wrestler. Any kind of entertainment, because you’re in front of a crowd. Anytime you’re in front of a crowd, it can help you.

Will we see ever see a Cecil The Cardinal versus Bury The Drug Free Bear match?

You know, I don’t know. I could talk to my college. I’m sure they’d be down for it. I don’t know if Bury’s going to be down for it.

He’s currently unemployed. I’m sure he’d appreciate the booking.

Yeah, maybe I can kidnap Bury and take him back to college and start a fight there.

One last question. I know it’s a bit far away, but do you have any plans for Labor Day? I hear the Windy City is a lovely place to visit around the start of September? [Note: Sept. 1 is All In, the massive independent wrestling show being thrown by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Flip has tried – and failed – to get booked on the show.]

You know, I’m actually not booked yet. But, I’m thinking I might start my own show across town for people who can’t afford tickets to ‘All In,’ or if they just want to see me. I’m going to put on my own show — it’s called ‘All Out.’ And it’s going to be on the outskirts of Chicago and it’s going to be fun. Anyone who doesn’t get booked for All In, let me know. We’ll throw our own little show called ‘All Out.’

Count me down for a ticket for that.

Ring Of Honor’s Supercard of Honor kicks off at 8:30 PM ET/ 7:40 PM CT on April 7. In addition to the Six-Man Tag Team Championship match, Cody Rhodes takes on Kenny Omega, Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood face off in the Women Of Honor Championship Tournament semifinals, while Dalton Castle defends the ROH World Championship against Marty Scurll. Click here to find out more about the event including how to watch the event.

This interview has been edited.