Fabolous Breaks Silence After Allegedly Attacking Emily B: I’m Going To ‘Be Quiet & Let God Show People’

For the first time since he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Emily B, Fabolous posted a cryptic message to social media that seems to reference the shocking ordeal. See it here.

One week after Fabolous was arrested for alleged aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, he returned to Snapchat with a very interesting message. “Sometimes it is best to just be quiet and let God show people,” the post read. Although he didn’t mention his current legal drama directly, this message definitely seems to be his way of hinting that there’s more to his side of the story than what we’ve heard. Fabolous turned himself into police on March 28, after officials were called to his home in Englewood, New Jersey for a domestic dispute.

Three days after the incident, a shocking video surfaced that showed more of what went down. In the footage, Fabolous could be seen and heard arguing with his longtime girlfriend, Emily Bustamante’s, father and brother. He even threatened to shoot them before leaving the house! In her court documents against the rapper, Emily claimed that she called her father to the house because she wanted his help removing two handguns from the home because she feared they might be used against her. This reportedly all stemmed from a shocking incident earlier in the month, which left her terrified for her safety.

Emily alleged that Fabolous threatened to kill her via text message on March 7 after he “became enraged” because he found out she was in Los Angeles at the same time he was on a business trip. She also claimed that the 40-year-old viciously punched her in the face seven times, which caused her to lose her two front teeth!

Fabolous has yet to comment directly on this situation, but he did appear onstage at Lil Kim’s concert in NYC over the weekend, where he thanked the crowd for their support. Meanwhile, Emily has made her Instagram account private as the drama continues.