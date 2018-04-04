Fabolous: Emily B’s ‘Making Excuses For Him’ After Alleged Assault — Friends Fear She’ll Forgive Him

Will Emily B forgive Fabolous after he allegedly assaulted her? Here’s why her friends ‘fear it’s only a matter of time’ before she gets back with the rapper.

The drama going on between Fabolous and Emily B seems pretty serious, but apparently Emily’s friends are worried that she’ll forgive her on-off boyfriend of 15 years after he allegedly assaulted her. “Emily is staying with family right now but she and Fab are talking daily and he’s begging her for another chance,” a source close to the shoe designer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She hasn’t taken him back yet but a lot of her friends fear it’s only a matter of time before she does because she’s already started making excuses for him. They’ve broken up and gotten back together so many times over the years, it’s hard for her friends to believe that she’ll stick to it this time. The only saving grace is that this is out of her hands now that the courts are involved.”

The rapper turned himself into police on March 28 after police were called to his Englewood, NJ home for a domestic dispute and charged him with alleged aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat. While that’s pretty serious, it only took him one week to break his social media silence. “Sometimes it is best to just be quiet and let God show people,” he wrote on Snapchat.

After the incident took place, footage emerged that showed Fabolous yelling at the Love & Hip Hop: New York star along with her brother and father. At one point he even threatens shooting them while brandishing a sharp object in their direction. Court documents have also shown that Emily has claimed that her partner threatened to kill her via text message on March 7 after he “became enraged” upon finding out she was in Los Angeles at the same time as him. She’s also claimed that the 40-year-old punched her in the face seven times, which made her lose her two front teeth. No wonder her friends are worried about her!