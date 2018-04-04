Kristen Bell Shares Adorable Wedding Pic With Dax Shepard Just As We All Lost Faith In Hollywood Love

Amidst our depression over Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s breakup, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are proving love DOES exist in Hollywood. See the adorable photo here!

It’s been more than ten years since Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard started dating, but based on her Instagram post from April 3, they’re more in love than ever! The actress shared an adorable throwback selfie of her and Dax kissing on the lips with the caption, “On our wedding day. Just cuz.” The posting came one day after another longtime Hollywood couple, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, announced that they were ending their relationship after nearly nine years of marriage. If there was ever a time we needed a new reason to believe in love, this was definitely it — thanks, Kristen!

Kristen and Dax have not revealed many photos from their wedding day, so seeing this sweet pic in general was quite a treat. The lovebirds got engaged in January 2010, but made a public vow not to get married until same-sex marriage was legalized in California. That finally happened in June 2013, and in October of that year, they had the most simple Hollywood wedding ceremony of all-time at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s office. A few weeks after the nuptials, Dax admitted that the wedding only cost them $142.

“It was still one of the best days of my life,” Kristen gushed in 2016. While Dax wore a suit and bow tie to the ceremony, Kristen dressed in a simple black dress and statement necklace. Clearly, these two didn’t need a big wedding to keep the spark alive, because they’re happy as ever five years later.

While so many Hollywood couples struggle to make it last, Kristen and Dax are proof that it CAN work — and we love ’em for it!