Cynthia Nixon On Wendy: Wants To Legalize Weed, Slams Trump, & Gets Love From ‘SATC’ Co-Stars

Cynthia Nixon had Wendy Williams’ audience cheering on April 4, after her bombshell campaign speech for Gov. of NY! She’s all for legalizing weed and wants to show Trump how things should be done!

The first place the average politician would go to chat up their campaign aspirations is usually not The Wendy Williams Show. Then again, former Sex and the City star and New York Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, 51, is anything but a typical politician. The actress turned activist is trying to unseat fellow Democrat NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, 60, and brought her talking points right to a cheering audience on Wendy.

Cynthia made heads turn when she admitted that she’s in favor of marijuana being legalized in the state of NY. “I’m absolutely for the legalization of marijuana,” she said. “Let’s capture some of that revenue.” The host then asked why Cynthia thinks she’s the best person to lead the state and the born and bred New Yorker had the perfect answer. “Well, I love New York,” she replied to wild cheers from the audience. “I believe so much in New York and I believe that we’re a real progressive bastion, and I have to say, the election of Donald Trump, 71, was a real wake-up call. If we don’t like the direction our government is going in, we have to step up.”

While Wendy is known for dishing on celebs, she can also sling harder issues as well as any daytime TV host. She asked Cynthia about the challenge of taking on a two-term Democrat for governor, whose own father Mario also held the same position. “It is tough,” Cynthia — who hoped to reach women, women of color, and loud and proud New Yorkers — said. “People talk a lot to me about being a celebrity entering this race. I have to say, when Andrew Cuomo ran eight years ago, he was a celebrity because he was the son of Mario Cuomo.”

Cynthia also talked about some of her political views, including her support of the Black Lives Matter movement and gun control.

Wendy mentioned the recent shooting of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, and asked Cynthia, “Is this a black man thing?” She replied, “Yes, I think it is. “If we are going to say black lives matter, we have to mean it.”Cynthia also said black women will help her become governor because “they are the cornerstone, they are the backbone of the Democratic Party and we need to let them lead.”

On the topic of gun control, Cynthia said, “We have good gun laws here, but we just passed a budget … we did almost nothing to amend our gun laws.” She continued: “We have such an appetite now, that’s why I’m running. There’s such an appetite for real progressive change in New York state.”

There were some lighter moments during the 13-minute interview, as Cynthia gushed over the support she’s received from all of her Sex and the City co-stars — Sarah Jessica Parker, 53, Kim Cattrall, 61, and Kristin Davis, 53. Cynthia admitted that each other her co-stars have her back in the race to become New York’s next governor. She also chatted about the show’s legendary fashion. “It’s really fun to dress up, but if you saw me in my every day life, I don’t quite look like this,” she joked. Wendy pointed out that the fiery red hair she rocked as Miranda on SATC is now gone, much to Cynthia’s relief. “The red is long gone. I’m sorry. It’s a Miranda thing. I’m a blonde with a little help these days,” she laughed.