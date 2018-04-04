Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Why They’re Avoiding Each Other After ‘Painful’ Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been doing their best to deal with their tough emotions by limiting their encounters with each other as they co-parent their daughter, Everly, after their split.

Newly separated Channing Tatum, 37, and Jenna Dewan, 37, are working hard to deal with their difficult emotions as they transition into their new lives and one of the ways they’re doing so is by avoiding each other. “Jenna has been going out of her way to avoid seeing Channing as they do their best to co-parent during their split,” a source close to Channing EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is putting on a brave face, but deep down it still hurts a lot. Channing is not living at the house they shared and for now their daughter is staying at home with Jenna. When Channing does come to the home to pick up and spend time with their daughter, Jenna is careful to leave quickly to avoid dealing with Channing. She’d prefer not to see him, it’s too painful.”

After being married for almost nine years, it makes sense that Channing and Jenna are having a hard time with their emotions. The couple’s daughter, Everly, 4, will always link them together but it can’t be easy going from being involved in a serious commitment with their marriage to being single and co-parenting. “Emotions are still pretty raw and things are difficult for the couple right now, despite how sweet they are trying to make them appear to be,” the source continued.

The former couple’s shocking split was announced on Apr. 3 after they both took to their personal Instagram pages to issue a statement. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement said. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”