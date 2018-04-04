Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split: Is Their Marriage ‘Salvageable’? — Expert Weighs In

Is there a chance Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan can save their marriage at the last second? Relationship expert Dr. Jenn Mann speaks on their split, while also explaining why Hollywood romances don’t seem to last.

Channing Tatum, 37, and Jenna Dewan, 37, broke the hearts of fans everywhere when they announced that, after nearly nine years of marriage, they were calling it quits. “Hey world,” they said in their joint statement, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” The two said their adventure was “taking us on different paths for now,” but is there a possibility that their paths could lead to a last minute reconciliation? Well, no. “I think all couples have to work hard on their relationship,” Dr. Jenn Mann, celebrity relationship expert and author of The Relationship Fix, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “But, I think that it sounds like unfortunately, they weren’t able to salvage whatever was wrong.”

“It’s very unusual for this to come out of nowhere. So, you can imagine that if they’re at the point where they’re coming out and announcing this, then it’s been a long, painful journey for them leading up to it,” Dr. Jenna tells HollywoodLife.com, pretty much confirming that Channing and Jenna’s marriage is over. “I think it’s interesting that this separation/divorce is coming at the 9-year mark, which as you know is a very common time in Hollywood because 10 years marks a long-term marriage and then puts the bigger bread earner in a position of potential spousal support forever. So, I think the 9 years is a well-thought out choice.

“I think it’s lovely for the sake of their daughter [Everly Tatum, 4] that they are presenting a united front,” the relationship expert adds. “I think that’s a very positive choice for their daughter. And, it does sound like these two genuinely did try to work on the relationship, but unfortunately it was not salvageable.”

Add Jenna and Channing to the long line of failed Hollywood romances. When asked why celebrities seem to struggle with making relationships work, Dr. Jenna Mann had a two-fold answer. “The first is, I don’t know that people in Hollywood have a more difficult time,” Dr. Mann explains. “There are some who say the divorce rate is a little bit higher, but I think that most people have a difficult time. Once we get passed the honeymoon period, having a successful relationship requires an enormous amount of work. That’s what therapy is for, and that’s what relationship books like my book, The Relationship Fix, are for. It’s not easy, and I think in Hollywood in addition to the regular issues that couples have whether it be difficulty in communication, and sex and money and family and working through conflict and fighting fairly, all that kind of stuff and power struggles.”

“On top of that, Hollywood couples have increased amount of temptation, increased amounts of time away from each other because they’re on the set or they’re touring, they’re shooting movies or TV shows.” The relationship expert also adds that celebrities have adoring fans throwing themselves at their favorite stars. Considering that Jenna and Channing are two of the hottest actors working today, it’s safe to say they had to fight off temptation every day of their near nine-year marriage. That could put a strain on any marriage.

“So there’s a lot more temptation,” Dr. Jenn adds. “And then, you also are living in a bit of a fish bowl where there is a lot of pressure from the media about having the perfect relationship, so I think that there’s definitely some added stress.” After nearly a decade, that stress finally proved fatal for Channing and Jenna. How sad!