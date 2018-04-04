‘Braxton Family Values’ Preview: Traci Blasts Her Son — He’s ‘Not Prepared At All’ For A Baby

Traci Braxton is schooling her son in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the next ‘Braxton Family Values’ episode. Traci thinks Kevin Jr. is nowhere near ready to have a baby!

Kevin Jr. has a baby on the way, and Traci Braxton knows that her son needs a reality check. Traci and husband Kevin Surrat ask their son what his plans are. He says he’s planning to go to school, get a job, and find an apartment. “I want him to be happy,” Traci says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the April 5 episode of Braxton Family Values. “I want him to raise his child and continue to go to school and work, because guess what? My son and his baby mother will not be living with me anymore. If you’re old enough to make a baby, you’re old enough to live on your own.”

Traci wants to put Kevin Jr. and his girlfriend, Olivia, through a baby boot camp of sorts. “Kevin doesn’t know anything,” Traci continues, laying into her son. “He don’t know how to change a diaper. He don’t even know how to make sure the milk is on temperature like it’s supposed to. He is not prepared at all for no child.”

Kevin Sr. asks his son if he knows what a lamaze class is, and Kevin Jr. has no idea. Kevin Sr. doesn’t do a great job of explaining the class, and Traci is quick to chime in to say that’s NOT what happens. “When you are going in delivery, you’re breathing and panting with your legs wide open and push,” she says. “No one does a puss-up. That’s how you make the baby!” Well, if Traci has anything to do with it, Kevin Jr. is going to be ready for fatherhood very soon. Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.