Beyonce & JAY-Z are raising Blue Ivy to be strong & confident! Sharing the ‘most beautiful thing’ she’s ever told him, Jay admitted it involved her putting him in his place!

Blue Ivy has got quite the personality — and we’re loving it! Although she’s only six, the youngster isn’t afraid to speak her mind, which, especially in this day and age, truly is “beautiful.” Opening up about a time when his daughter inspired him, JAY-Z, 48, got super real on David Letterman‘s new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and our hearts totally melted at his story. Click here to see adorable pics of the Carter family.

In Today‘s sneak peek of the episode, which is available April 6, Jay revealed that when his oldest daughter stood up for herself, it was one of the greatest things he’s ever heard her say. “I told her to get in the car the other day because she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school,” he told the talkshow host. “So we’re driving, and I hear a little voice. ‘Dad?’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me. It hurt my feelings.’” The rapper added, “She’s six!”

Jay then made it clear he was proud of his little girl for speaking her mind and standing up for herself. “That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me,” he said. Aw! It’s no surprise Blue is turning into an outspoke, confident little lady. After all, her mom, Beyonce, 36, is pretty much the definition of fierce. In addition, Jay and Bey take their daughter with them everywhere — including award shows and fancy galas/parties. Clearly Blue is mature for her age — not to mention cultured!

We have an exclusive look at Jay-Z on David Letterman’s @netflix show, where he talks about Blue Ivy and the time his mother came out to him pic.twitter.com/7KGXzZpHbx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 4, 2018

In another candid moment from Jay’s interview with David, the artist recalled the time his mother, Gloria Carter, came out to him. He explained it was a conversation that left him weeping tears of joy. “Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you’re protecting your kids. And for my mother to have to live as someone that she wasn’t and hide and protect her kids … [she] didn’t want to embarrass her kids for all this time. And for her to sit in front of me and say, ‘I think I love someone…’ I mean, I really cried. That’s a real story,” JAY-Z said. “I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.” How beautiful is THAT?