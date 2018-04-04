Azealia Banks Blasts ‘Typical Bronx Rat’ Cardi B: She Uses A Ghostwriter

Woah! Azealia Banks continued her feud with Cardi B by calling the rapper out on Apr. 4 after she liked a twitter comment that totally dissed her. See the wild message here!

The feud continues! Azealis Banks, 26, took to Instagram on Apr. 4 to post a shocking message about Cardi B, 25, in response to Cardi liking a fan’s tweet that basically said Azealia wasn’t the “it girl” in hip hop. Ouch! “Azealia Banks has no room or validity to be talking about anyone being or not being the ‘it girl’ of hip-hop when she’s not even on anyone’s radar,” the harsh tweet read. The tweet is referring to times Azealia spoke out about her tough opinion on Cardi, including an interview in which she said she doesn’t think Cardi’s “that girl.” It didn’t take long for Azealia to call our Cardi liking the diss and she slammed her hard for it. After taking a screenshot of the tweet and posting it to Instagram, Azealia wrote her a wild commentm which was captured by The Shade Room.

“How many times I mention this b***h directly and she still won’t say anything DIRECTLY. Scary a**, ghost written, sucking and getting knocked up for leftover migos raps. This girl is too audobon Avenue. For her own good. Typical Bronx rat behavior. SIS REALLY GOT PREGNANT FOR MIGOS LEFTOVERS IM CRYINGGG LMFAOOOOOOO. b***h is in the sunken place for real for real,” her caption read. Eek! It seems Azealia is really trying to egg Cardi on! Although Cardi has not commented on the post, it looks like Azealia may have deleted it. Hmm…Having second thoughts? Maybe she just doesn’t want to add fuel to their already fiery feud!

This isn’t the first time Azealia has accused Cardi of having a ghostwriter for her songwriting. Back in Sept. 2017, she took to her Instagram story to share audio of herself talking about how Cardi’s number one hit song at the time, “Bodak Yellow,” was not written by her and also called her a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj.” This feud just seems to be getting crazier and crazier! We sure hope these two can somehow patch things up in the future and show each other love!

We’ll definitely keep an eye out for any other messages from Azealia or Cardi soon!